What to watch today: Dow looks to extend winning streak to four sessions

STOCKS TO WATCH

Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly profit of $1.20 per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. The business software giant's revenue came in below forecasts as key customers in markets like retail and hospitality postponed spending amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Southwest Airlines (LUV) will limit ticket sales to two-thirds of capacity through Sept. 30, to ensure that middle seats remain empty. Separately, Southwest said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sees June operating revenue down 70% to 75% from a year ago, better than prior guidance of an 80% to 85% decline. United Air Lines (UAL) sweetened a voluntary buyout offer for flight attendants, according to a document seen by Reuters. United said that while thousands of employees signed up for the buyout, the number was "not enough." Tesla (TSLA) signed a new three-year pricing deal with Japan's Panasonic, involving the manufacture and supply of automobile batteries at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory. Groupon (GRPN) lost $1.63 per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the loss of $1.91 per share that analysts were anticipating. The company's revenue also beat estimates, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Groupon said its goods unit has picked up momentum during the pandemic. H&R Block (HRB) earned $3.01 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating estimates by 40 cents a share. The tax preparation firm's revenue beat estimates as well. The numbers were down from a year ago due to the delay in this year's federal tax filing deadline. DraftKings (DKNG) announced a 33 million share offering, after the online gambling company's stock more than doubled since its April debut. The company itself will sell and receive proceeds from 14 million shares, while current investors will sell the rest. Tempur Sealy (TPX) said quarter-to-date orders have significantly improved from prior expectations, and it now estimates that quarterly net sales will be down only 15% compared to a year ago. The numbers have benefited from a jump of more than 125% in e-commerce sales.

