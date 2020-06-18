Another round of $1,200 stimulus checks? A more targeted plan to get money to those who need it most is better option, experts say

Millions of Americans put a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks on their wish lists.

But Congress has yet to decide exactly what the next version of coronavirus stimulus legislation will look like.

If House Democrats have their way, a second batch of checks would be deployed to qualifying Americans. That's based on the HEROES Act it passed in May.

Those payments would be similar to the first round — up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per couple. And this time eligible dependents would stand to receive $1,200, up from $500, for a maximum of three per family.

However, the plan needs approval from Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, talk of the next coronavirus stimulus package has instead focused on whether or not to extend enhanced unemployment benefits and whether to back-to-work bonuses could work.

Many economists generally aren't fans of sending another broad set of stimulus checks.

"There's definitely dire need for more help by the government, given how the economy is performing right now," said Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh, a finance professor at Columbia Business School.

"I do question whether this needs to be in the form of stimulus checks," Van Nieuwerburgh said. "The stimulus checks are not very well targeted to people who need them the most."

Another problem is how expensive it is to send a broad wave of stimulus checks, noted Kevin Mumford, associate professor of economics at Purdue University.

Meanwhile, because many people tend to save the money, there isn't much benefit for the economy.

"They're expensive, they have long-run debt costs, they're a drag on the economy," Mumford said.

In order to provide financial help to those who really need it, lawmakers should consider more targeted strategies, the experts said.