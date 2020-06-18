In major U-turn, the UK will now reportedly use Apple and Google's platform for its coronavirus tracing app

A woman in a protective face mask walks through Brixton Market in South London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.K. has reportedly decided to build its coronavirus contact-tracing app on top of technology developed by Apple and Google, marking a major U-turn for the nation.

First reported by the BBC, the news is expected to be confirmed by the U.K. government later on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The U.K.'s NHSX, the innovation arm of the National Health Service, initially set out to build its own app without the help of the U.S. tech giants. However, the effort has been mired by setbacks and technical glitches, meaning it has only been rolled out to residents on the Isle of Wight, an island on the south coast of England where less than 1% of the U.K. population lives.

Contact-tracing apps log when two people have been in close proximity to one another for an extended period of time. If someone contracts the virus then an alert will be sent to people they've been in close proximity to.

Apple and Google's platform is designed to offer citizens more privacy but it doesn't give epidemiologists access to as much data.

Germany, Italy and Denmark have also switched from a so-called "centralized" approach that sees data processed on a state-controlled server to Apple and Google's "dencentralized" approach, where data is processed on the handset itself, thereby limiting privacy intrusions.

The U.K. government said that the NHSX's contact-tracing app was a key part of lifting the country's lockdown and that it would help reduce the chance of a second wave of the coronavirus.