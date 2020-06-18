This Siri trick for iPhone launches your camera and texts an emergency contact if you get pulled over

There's a Siri Shortcut for when you get pulled over that automatically turns on your phone's video camera and sends a text message with your location to an emergency contact. Once you've installed it, all you have to say is "Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over," and Siri will do the rest.
If you're unfamiliar, Siri Shortcuts were introduced a couple of years ago and can be used for all sorts of things. The Shortcuts app on your iPhone can be used to tap into third-party apps, like TripIt, to bring you your travel itinerary, for example. Or you can create a custom command for Siri so it automatically starts playing your favorite music and delivers directions to work when you get in the car.
The "I'm getting pulled over" shortcut is useful you want to automatically alert someone you've been pulled over and have your own video record of the stop. It's not built by Apple. It was created by Robert Petersen, who also developed a similar Siri shortcut called "police" in 2018.
Here's how to install and use "I'm getting pulled over."
That's it. Now you've set up a Siri Shortcut to automatically start recording video in case you get pulled over (or any other time). It'll also send a text message to an emergency contact with a copy of the video and your location, with a note that you've been stopped.