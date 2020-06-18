This Siri trick for iPhone launches your camera and texts an emergency contact if you get pulled over

There's a Siri Shortcut for when you get pulled over that automatically turns on your phone's video camera and sends a text message with your location to an emergency contact. Once you've installed it, all you have to say is "Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over," and Siri will do the rest.

If you're unfamiliar, Siri Shortcuts were introduced a couple of years ago and can be used for all sorts of things. The Shortcuts app on your iPhone can be used to tap into third-party apps, like TripIt, to bring you your travel itinerary, for example. Or you can create a custom command for Siri so it automatically starts playing your favorite music and delivers directions to work when you get in the car.