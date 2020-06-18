Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as coronavirus concerns linger

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for mixed trading at the Thursday open as investors continue to weigh the implications of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,430. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,455.76.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 5,972, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,991.80.

Investor reaction to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases stateside will be watched on Thursday, with the number of coronavirus hospitalizations across Texas surging about 11% in a single day on Wednesday. A coronavirus model once cited by the White House also now projects projects more than 200,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 by Oct. 1.

Over in China, a recent jump in infections in Beijing led the city to cancel flights, close schools as well as block off some neighborhoods, according to Reuters.

"It is unclear how markets should react given the obvious high bar to re-impose restrictions in the US and states across the US are continuing to re-open their economies. High-frequency mobility indicators continue to point towards a pick-up in activity across in the US and including Texas," Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

Contrasting it against the situation in China, Strickland said authorities in the country are "taking aggressive action" though the approach toward containing the virus' spread has been "more targeted" as compared to lockdown measures that were imposed in Wuhan — where the disease was first reported — earlier this year.

On the economic data front, Australia's jobs statistics for May are expected to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.