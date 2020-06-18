Barbara Corcoran reacts to a 24-year-old who earns $120,000 and owns 3 rental properties

Real estate expert, TV personality and "Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran thinks Garrett Ramela is on the right track when it comes to his finances.

The 24-year-old not only earns a base salary of $120,000 from his day job as a defense contractor for a tech company, but he is building an impressive portfolio of rental properties. He owns two places in the Washington, D.C. area, where he lives, and another in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

One way he's been able to afford to invest in real estate at such a young age is by taking advantage of a VA home loan, which he has access to because he's a former Marine. Corcoran approves: "He's a smart kid. The biggest benefit going into the military is not while you're in the military, it's after you get out. There are so many benefits, and he's immediately taking advantage of it."

The VA loan allowed Ramela to purchase his D.C. area properties with 0% down, no private mortgage insurance and competitive interest rates. With those terms, "why wouldn't you buy an apartment?" Corcoran asks, reacting to CNBC Make It's Millennial Money episode that features Ramela, which was filmed in fall 2019.