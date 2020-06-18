Beijing's coronavirus outbreak is under control, Chinese health expert says

A Chinese epidemic control worker wears a protective suit and mask as he and volunteers direct people at a site where authorities were performing nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 on citizens who have had contact with the the Xinfadi Wholesale Market or someone who has, at an outdoor sports center June 15, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, said the capital's recent coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control.

The expert added that there may be new virus cases in the coming days, but said these would not be newly transmitted cases but ones discovered during the process of testing.

After more than 50 days without domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases in Beijing, the city reported one case on Thursday last week. Another six emerged for Friday, and by Monday, a total of 106 new confirmed cases had been recorded over five days.

The bulk of the infections trace back to a major wholesale produce market called Xinfadi, located on the city outskirts, about 8.7 miles (14 kilometers) southwest of Tiananmen Square at the center of Beijing.

Chu Junwei, an official of Beijing's southwestern Fengtai district, told reporters at the weekend that the new cases had put the district on a "wartime emergency mode." The city's government locked down residential areas and has since raised its alert setting, closed schools and limited travel.

—CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this article.