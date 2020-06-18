This chart perfectly sums up why it's important to have a diverse investment portfolio

If you're thinking about investing some of your money, or if you already do invest, you've probably heard about the importance of being properly diversified, which is critical to building long-term wealth.

In simple terms, having a diversified portfolio means your money is invested in different types of assets, like stocks and bonds, rather than putting it all in one place. Having a balanced portfolio reduces your overall risk. When stocks fall, bond prices tend to rise, and vice versa, so it's good to have some of both to lessen your chances of losing money if the market tanks.

What a lot of people don't realize is that "there's a lot more than just stocks and bonds out there," Ric Edelman, investment advisor and author of "The Long-Term Financial Impact of Covid-19," tells CNBC Make It.

Stocks and bonds are broad categories that encompass several asset classes. There are large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, and government, corporate and mortgage bonds, for example. You want to own a mix since one asset class might overperform one year but underperform the next. The more diversified you are, the lower your risk of losing a lot of money at once since they will ideally balance each other out.

Take a look at this chart from Edelman's report, which shows the performance of 16 major asset classes over the past 10 years. Each color represents a different asset class.