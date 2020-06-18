Credit Suisse sees 'improving' fundamentals for Asia stocks, with Hong Kong at its 'cheapest' levels in decades

An investor watches the electronic board at a stock exchange hall on February 25, 2019 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China.

As the world attempts to restart economies ravaged by lockdowns intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Credit Suisse sees an opportunity in Asia, where the fundamentals for stocks are "improving."

Ray Farris, the firm's chief investment officer for South Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday morning that there were three main factors behind this view.

Firstly, the dollar is beginning to weaken, Farris said.

"A second key factor in Asia's favor is that global liquidity levels continue to rise and within Asia itself … liquidity levels are rising," he said. Thirdly, Farris added that Asia looks "cheap" at these levels as compared with many developed markets — particularly the U.S.

The Credit Suisse exec pointed to Hong Kong as an example.

"A market like Hong Kong, it's about the cheapest it's been in decades," Farris said. "Although earnings there are going to suffer in the same way that earnings suffer everywhere — the gap between the extent of the fall in earnings in Hong Kong versus how much earnings have fallen in the U.S. — is, again, at almost record levels."

Farris made his comments on Wednesday morning. The benchmark Hang Seng index has fallen more than 13% year to date, as of its last close.