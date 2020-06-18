Dysfunctional financial system is unleashing a dangerous environment for investors, long-time bear David Tice warns

Long-time bear David Tice believes the market has become a house of cards.

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF manager warns unprecedented Federal Reserve policies designed to mitigate the coronavirus fallout is creating major damage.

"I find the biggest disconnect that we've ever seen in my 35-year history of watching Wall Street between fundamentals of the economy and the stock market," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Markets need to be markets, and we can't have that kind of intervention."

Even though Tice believes it was necessary for the Fed help the market and economy, he believes they went too far.

"There's never been anything like this $3 trillion increase in the balance sheet in just two or three months," he said. "This recent move as far as buying ETFs, buying individual not just junk bonds but now corporate bonds – we are truly getting to a place of moral hazard."

Tice, whose role at the ETF requires him to employ strategies that typically benefit from a downturn, blames the Federal Reserve for creating an artificial playing field that's driving speculative investing to a fever pitch.

He points to Robinhood's meteoric popularity, a commission-free trading platform, as a troubling signal.