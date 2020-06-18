European stocks head for lower open as fears grow over a rise in coronavirus cases

European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as investors watch a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases.

London's FTSE is seen opening 66 points lower at 6,183, Germany's DAX is expected to open 121 points lower at 12,250, France's CAC 40 is expected to open 49 points lower at 4,945 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 200 points lower at 19,392, according to IG.

European markets look set to follow their Asian counterparts lower Thursday; with stocks in Asia Pacific declining in Thursday afternoon trade as investors weigh up the implications of a recent surge in Covid-19 cases stateside.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations across Texas surged 11% in a single day on Wednesday. A coronavirus model once cited by the White House also now projects more than 200,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 by Oct. 1. Meanwhile in China, rising infections in Beijing prompted the city to cancel flights, close schools as well as block off some neighborhoods, according to Reuters.

U.S. stock futures fell in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the coronavirus situation. Investors stateside are awaiting new jobless claims data set to come out Thursday morning, offering an update on the pace of the labor market's recovery from the pandemic.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a total of 1.30 million new filings for the week ending June 13, a decline from 1.54 million from the week prior.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank will move away from corporate bond ETFs in favor of direct corporate-bond purchases. "It's a better tool for supporting liquidity and market functioning," he said. On Tuesday, Powell had warned of "significant uncertainty" about the economic recovery.

There are no major earnings Thursday from Europe; the Bank of England publishes its latest monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to expand its bond buying plan, but steer clear of negative rates.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert, Yun Li and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.