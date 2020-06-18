Ford launching new driver system to compete with Tesla's Autopilot and GM's Super Cruise

Ford says its Active Drive Assist system will allow for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford Motor's answer to advanced driver-assist systems such as Tesla's Autopilot and General Motors' Super Cruise is launching as the automaker introduces important new or redesigned vehicles such as the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.

The company's new "Active Drive Assist" will be part of the automaker's "Co-Pilot360" safety and convenience technologies. The hardware for the hands-free driving system will be available to order first on the Mach-E later this year, followed by other "select" vehicles for the 2021 model year, Ford announced Thursday.

Customers will have to wait until next year though for the technology to be available on the Mach-E. The crossover, according to the company, will be "among the first" vehicles to receive the system during the third quarter of 2021 via a remote, or over-the-air, update or at a dealership.

A spokesman for Ford declined to comment on what other vehicles the technology will be offered on as well as their timing. The automaker's F-150 is likely a good candidate. Ford is unveiling a redesigned version of the pickup next week with a new electrical architecture, or brains, of the vehicle, which is a key enabler for such technologies.