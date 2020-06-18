How to play a stock market that may be stuck in place for a while

A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.

While stocks are headed for some modest gains this week, the market seems stuck in place following its big comeback from the coronavirus lows. But if history is any guide, that doesn't mean investors can't find return as the overall market churns, according to DataTrek.

The research firm expects stocks to be range bound for a period of time, giving equities a chance to grow into their current fundamentals. This "do-nothing" market will also give the relative underformers of the epic rebound — like consumer staples — a chance to catch up to the high flying sectors of this market, creating a buying opportunity for investors.

Here's how the firm is playing it.