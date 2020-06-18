NFL, HBO agree to multiyear extension for 'Hard Knocks,' new season to feature Chargers and Rams

The National Football League has agreed to a multi-year extension with WarnerMedia's HBO to keep exclusive rights to the network's "Hard Knocks" show.

Terms of the agreement were not made available, but people familiar with the deal told CNBC it's a four year pact. The individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity as they aren't authorized to discuss contract specifics.

"To be able to announce this extension as we embark on an unprecedented two-team series this summer brings us incredible pride and only heightens our excitement for the return of football," NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement.

The NFL also announced the "Hard Knocks" show would feature both Los Angeles teams – the Rams and Chargers – as the two clubs prepare for the upcoming year. The Rams and Chargers will play in the new $5 billion SoFi stadium, which is expected to be complete in time for the 2020 season.

The HBO show, which was launched in 2001 when it featured the Baltimore Ravens, will debut on August 11 with encores on Wednesdays. HBO said "Hard Knocks" will also be available to stream on its new HBO Max service.

The network, owned by AT&T, said episodes of "Hard Knocks" averaged 4 million viewers over the last few years.

"The Hard Knocks franchise continues to excel as the preeminent sports reality series," Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports said in a statement. "Our partnership with NFL Films, which dates back to 1977, consistently produces groundbreaking television programming. We are grateful to the Chargers and Rams organizations to be able to present the 2020 training camp experience."

--CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.