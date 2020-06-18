How a tech start-up backed by Lionel Richie is addressing the Covid-related health crisis in America

When Lionel Richie and Jeb Bush invested in five-year-old start-up Heal, they knew America was ready for a paradigm shift in the way health care was delivered. So many Americans were homebound and couldn't visit doctors' offices, and many didn't have the money to spend on expensive medical tests, procedures or emergency rooms. Now the shift has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Today the start-up that provides an Uber-like doctors-on-call service, along with telemedicine, is riding a wave of burgeoning demand due to Covid-19 concerns. Since January, home visits have gone up 33% and telemedicine appointments have risen 8,000%. On Tuesday, Heal garnered the No. 13 spot on CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list.

The back-to-the-future model is simple: Doctor services are delivered to a patient's home on demand through an app. Users input their personal medical details and credit card information and request a doctor in their local area. "It's like a concierge service for health care," according to Lionel Richie, who invested in Heal at the company's seed stage. "A board-certified primary-care physician and medical assistant make a house call within two hours of a request," he said.

The average visit lasts 30 minutes to one hour, and Heal doctors come with a medical assistant and a host of portable testing machinery to perform everything from an EKG, ultrasound and bone scan to blood testing and allergy screening. They also get a firsthand look at the patient's living conditions and access to food and prescriptions they need to stay healthy.

On the telemedicine side, the platform can be accessed through any browser without any app, download or third-party software. The company has a Heal Hub that provides real-time monitoring of key vital signs such as blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate. It is being heavily used by seniors and those with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Covid-19 patients are also using it to track pulse and oxygen levels as a proxy to determine breathing and the need for hospitalization.

"Since the start of the coronavirus, people have been avoiding doctors' offices like the plague," says Nick Desai, co-founder and CEO of Heal, noting they are avoiding everything from pediatric follow-ups for their children and disease management to annual checkups. "They are saying, 'Unless I am dying, I am not going to the doctor.'"