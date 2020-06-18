Stock market live today: Dow futures down 200, reopening trades lower, jobless claims ahead

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:12 am: Dow futures extend losses, down 300 points

Futures extended their losses with about 90 minutes to the opening bell. Dow futures slumped 300 points, suggesting an opening decline of about 1%; S&P 500 futures pointed to an opening loss of 0.8%; while Nasdaq-100 contracts pointed to a more modest slip of 0.3%. — Franck

8:04 am: Chinese health official says Beijing virus outbreak is under control

Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, said Beijing's recent spike in coronavirus cases is under control. "The trend will persist for a period of time, but the number of cases will decrease, just like the trend that we saw (in Beijing) in January and February," he said. Wu's comments came after a spike of 106 new cases were confirmed over a five-day period. Beijing had previously gone more than 50 days without domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases. — Imbert, Clinch

7:57 am: Jefferies raises Tesla target to $1,200

Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on shares of Tesla and lifted its price target from $650 to $1,200 on Thursday saying there's "logic in the exuberance." "At risk of sounding like a broken record, Tesla is still the only legacy-free OEM engaged in a +ve EV sum game," the firm said. The new target represents a 21% upside from where the stock closed on Wednesday. Shares have more than doubled this year. — Stevens CNBC PRO subscribers can read more here.

7:50 am: Reopening trades are down in premarket trading

Many of the companies that would benefit most from a quick reopening of the economy saw their equity decline in premarket trading on Thursday. United Airlines dropped by 3%, while American and Delta lost 2.7% and 1.8% respectively. Cruise stocks were down across the board, with Carnival dropping 6.4%. Shares of retailers, hotel chains and casinos also slipped before the bell. — Pound

7:44 am: Another 1.3 million jobless claims expected

The pace of jobless claims filing is expected to continue its decline, though remain at levels the economy has never seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect 1.3 million new claims following last week's total of 1.54 million. Another 1.3 million claims last week would continue the deceleration of weekly filings that peaked at a record 6.9 million in late March. The record prior to the pandemic was 695,000 in September 1982. Most economists are focused on continuing claims, which most recently totaled just shy of 21 million. — Cox

7:38 am: Hertz ticks lower in premarket

Shares of the bankrupt car rental company slipped 8% in premarket trading on Thursday, following Hertz's announcement Wednesday that it suspended the planned sale of up to $500 million worth of stock. Prior to the announcement, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton told CNBC that the regulator has issues with the company's plan to sell stock while it pursues bankruptcy protection. Retail investors have been piling into Hertz and other bankrupt names to try to get a piece of the market's comeback. The issue is that equity investors are behind bondholders and other creditors in a bankruptcy and will likely lose their money. — Fitzgerald

7:30 am: Dow futures down 100 points