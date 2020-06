A Taylor Wimpey housing development in Telford where building work had ceased as part of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown.

Builder Taylor Wimpey on Thursday raised about £522 million in a discounted share sale, about £22 million more than it had planned, which represents about 11% of its existing share capital.

UK's third-largest homebuilder said the placing price of 145 pence implies a 4% discount to stock's close on Wednesday.