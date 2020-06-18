US pulls out of talks to tax tech giants in a blow to Europe's plans

The United States has shocked Europe by pulling out of negotiations over an international digital tax and threatened to retaliate if the region moves ahead with plans on its own.

The move was described as a "provocation" on Thursday by France's finance minister. In a radio interview, Bruno Le Maire confirmed he had received a letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, in which the latter said they had reached an impasse and there wasn't room even for an interim deal.

Mnuchin also sent the letter to the British, Italian and Spanish finance ministers, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The U.S. and Europe have been at odds over taxing tech giants for some time. In early 2019, European governments failed to implement an EU-wide digital tax and took the negotiations to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development seeking an international approach.

In the meantime, some European countries decided to implement a digital levy nonetheless. This was the case of France, which was the first major economy to do so.

However, the French decision sparked tensions with the United States, with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arguing the new tax was unfair on American companies. He said the U.S. would impose tariffs on certain French goods in response.

Both countries agreed in January to continue the talks at OECD level and the proposed trade tariffs and digital taxes were put on hold.