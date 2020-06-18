A liberal who raises tons of money: What Elizabeth Warren could do as Biden's VP pick

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has said she would agree to become Joe Biden's running mate if he asks her to join him on the Democratic ticket for November's election.

Warren, who turns 71 on Monday, may well end up there, taking on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as she has emerged as a leader on Biden's short list.

In the buildup to Biden's choice, expected by early August, and during the crises stemming from the coronavirus and racial injustice, Warren has been a leading voice for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. She recently found a middle ground with some of her Republican colleagues in agreeing that Confederate names and statues on military bases should be taken down.

While she was not available for an interview, CNBC spoke with people who are among those who know Warren best: members of her progressive grassroots army that were by her side throughout her recent run for president and have been publicly advocating for her to become Biden's vice president ever since her endorsement in April. They believe that Warren, who is known as a detailed planner and policy wonk, would be an important progressive voice for Biden on key issues ranging from the economy to health care.

Warren's fundraising prowess might also give her an edge in the VP vetting process. A recent fundraiser for Biden and the Democratic National Committee that featured Warren raised $6 million as the virtual event lured both small- and large-dollar donors. That total was more than those raised by Biden events featuring 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also in the VP running.

Travis Akers, a veteran intelligence officer and a Warren supporter, told CNBC there was an organized effort for people to give $2 to $50 if they could not attend. He believes, based on the reaction he and other Warren supporters received through social media, that the small-dollar movement alone may have raised $1 million to $2 million of that total.

Biden and his team are reportedly considering Warren and other women for a running mate. Other leading contenders reportedly include Harris, former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Warren has consistently led in recent polling that shows most Democrats prefer her to get the job. A CBS News survey shows Warren ahead of all the other contenders, with 71% of participants saying she should be considered for the spot. Thirty-six percent said she should be the pick, ahead of Harris and the other candidates.

The potential for a Warren vice presidential candidacy has received pushback, though, from some wealthy donors, particularly those on Wall Street who are vehemently against some of her economic policies.

A spokesman for Biden did not return a request for comment for this story.