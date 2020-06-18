Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference Thursday to update on the state's coronavirus outbreak and reopening plans.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said New York City is on track to move into "phase two" of the state's reopening plan, allowing some in-store retail, hair salons and select office spaces to reopen on Monday at 50% maximum occupancy and with health precautions.

While hair salons and barber shops in New York City will be allowed to reopen, tattoo parlors, nail salons or any other personal care services will remain closed.

The governor also raised concerns on Wednesday over other states that are reopening rapidly and seeing increases in coronavirus cases. He said the federal government has made a "historical mistake" in its handling of the pandemic and how it has allowed states to reopen too quickly.

"Hospitalizations are going up. The number of people going into hospitals is going up," Cuomo said. "How do you explain that? Are they pretending to be sick? Are they not really sick?"

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

