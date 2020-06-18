Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Health and Science

Health and Science

Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference Thursday to update on the state's coronavirus outbreak and reopening plans.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said New York City is on track to move into "phase two" of the state's reopening plan, allowing some in-store retail, hair salons and select office spaces to reopen on Monday at 50% maximum occupancy and with health precautions.

While hair salons and barber shops in New York City will be allowed to reopen, tattoo parlors, nail salons or any other personal care services will remain closed.

The governor also raised concerns on Wednesday over other states that are reopening rapidly and seeing increases in coronavirus cases. He said the federal government has made a "historical mistake" in its handling of the pandemic and how it has allowed states to reopen too quickly.

"Hospitalizations are going up. The number of people going into hospitals is going up," Cuomo said. "How do you explain that? Are they pretending to be sick? Are they not really sick?"

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

CNBC NEWSLETTERS

Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

Please choose a subscription

Please enter a valid email address
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and service. Privacy Policy.