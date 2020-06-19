Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Slack, Oracle, Ulta & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Jefferies raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said it was feeling more bullish as the 5G cycle gets underway.

"We're feeling incrementally confident in Apple's opportunity with the 5G cycle as we analyze new data and take a pulse on the upside drivers. Specifically, we feel better about Apple's ability to hold retail pricing for the fall 5G launch relatively consistent with last year while maintaining solid gross margin performance. We reiterate our Buy rating and take our PT to $405."

