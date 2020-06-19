Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Slack, Oracle, Ulta & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Apple to $405 from $370.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Slack to sell from neutral.
  • Barclays upgraded Ulta to overweight from equal weight.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Disney to $118 from $107.
  • SunTrust upgraded Occidental Petroleum to buy from hold.
  • Rosenblatt raised its price target on Spotify to $275 from $130.
  • Argus downgraded Oracle to hold from buy.
  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Tesla to $275 from $240.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Jefferies raised its price target on Apple to $405 from $370

Jefferies raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said it was feeling more bullish as the 5G cycle gets underway.

"We're feeling incrementally confident in Apple's opportunity with the 5G cycle as we analyze new data and take a pulse on the upside drivers. Specifically, we feel better about Apple's ability to hold retail pricing for the fall 5G launch relatively consistent with last year while maintaining solid gross margin performance. We reiterate our Buy rating and take our PT to $405."

Goldman Sachs downgraded Slack to sell from neutral

Goldman downgraded the business messaging service and said it saw competitive pressures and an "endurring battle" over market share with Microsoft's Teams product.

"Although Slack has been a near-term beneﬁciary of the  working-from-home environment, a key focus from here will be what we expect to be an enduring battle with Microsoft Teams over market share. While we continue to view Slack as a best-in-class team messaging offering that is favored by the technical community, we expect MSFT Teams to continue to try and leverage its packaging within Ofﬁce 365 to drive increased adoption, thus creating the potential for a more competitive environment. As such, there is the potential for this to impact Slack's long-term growth rate and penetration of its addressable market."