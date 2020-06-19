Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Slack, Oracle, Ulta & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Jefferies raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said it was feeling more bullish as the 5G cycle gets underway.
"We're feeling incrementally confident in Apple's opportunity with the 5G cycle as we analyze new data and take a pulse on the upside drivers. Specifically, we feel better about Apple's ability to hold retail pricing for the fall 5G launch relatively consistent with last year while maintaining solid gross margin performance. We reiterate our Buy rating and take our PT to $405."
Goldman downgraded the business messaging service and said it saw competitive pressures and an "endurring battle" over market share with Microsoft's Teams product.
"Although Slack has been a near-term beneﬁciary of the working-from-home environment, a key focus from here will be what we expect to be an enduring battle with Microsoft Teams over market share. While we continue to view Slack as a best-in-class team messaging offering that is favored by the technical community, we expect MSFT Teams to continue to try and leverage its packaging within Ofﬁce 365 to drive increased adoption, thus creating the potential for a more competitive environment. As such, there is the potential for this to impact Slack's long-term growth rate and penetration of its addressable market."