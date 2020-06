Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, laughs during a launch event unveiling new products at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Apple debuted a new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iPad Pro.

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Apple has a new biggest fan on Wall Street who thinks its stock is worth 15% more than where it closed Thursday afternoon.

Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy sees the iPhone maker's stock rallying from its current price of around $351 to $405 over the next year.