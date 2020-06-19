Asia Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor coronavirus situation

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in some countries.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.18% while the Topix index shed 0.39%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.75%.

Shares in Australia saw gains, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.39%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.14% lower.

Investor focus on Friday likely remained on developments surrounding the resurgence of coronavirus in some places, with four states in the U.S. reporting record spikes in cases.

Meanwhile, a Chinese health expert said Thursday that a recent virus outbreak in Beijing is under control. The Chinese capital saw a jump in infections after more than 50 days without domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases.

"The epidemic in Beijing has been brought under control," Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said according to a Reuters translation. "When I say that it's under control, that doesn't mean the number of cases will turn zero tomorrow or the day after."

On the economic data front, Australia's preliminary retail sales data for May is expected to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.