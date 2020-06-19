Cloud stocks are taking off this year, but chart analyst sees signs of fatigue

Some cloud stocks including Adobe, DocuSign, Zoom Video and Twilio hit new highs this week.

But now, Matt Maley of Miller Tabak says their rallies are showing signs of fatigue.

"I'd be a little cautious on all these names right now. Just on a purely technical basis, they're getting quite overbought," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Last week we saw a big correction or pullback in the stock market that worked off the overbought condition. It didn't work off the overbought condition for any of these names and they're getting more overbought."

Their weekly relative strength indexes of momentum are signaling that the rally may have become overheated. Zoom, for example, is trading at above 80 on its RSI. Any reading above 70 signals overbought conditions.

"The one that's the most overbought is DocuSign which is approaching 90 now," said Maley.