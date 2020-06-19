The coronavirus pandemic probably won't launch a stay-at-home dad revolution

For many families, it's been months since they've been able to send their children to day care or school. In fact, about six out of 10 American parents have weathered the pandemic without any type of outside child care. But that's beginning to shift as more companies start to reopen and ask their employees to return to the workplace. And yet, this may mean parents will need to make some tough decisions about what to do with their kids. While states are starting to allow child-care facilities to reopen, providers may be slow to return because of strict capacity and operating rules that create financial burdens for providers. And some may never reopen. The U.S. could lose up to 4.5 million child-care slots if providers can't weather the shutdown and reopening process, the Center for American Progress estimates. But with the coronavirus pandemic upending so much of child care, could there be a shift in who stays home? Probably not. Anyone who thinks that the pandemic will inspire a stay-at-home dad revolution is probably out of luck, says Brad Harrington, executive director and research professor at Boston College's Center for Work & Family. In fact, women are still bearing more of the burden when it comes to child care and homeschooling right now, according to a recent report from the Boston Consulting Group. Just over a third of parents say women are the primary caregiver, while only 14% agree that it's men. In fact, women are spending an average of 15 hours more per week than men on domestic labor during the pandemic. Source: Boston Consulting Group Of course, that's not always the case. Riley Adams, a 31-year-old senior financial analyst for Google, is currently taking care of his eight-month-old son two days a week while his wife works. Originally, the San Francisco Bay Area-based couple wanted to have some child-care support but they weren't planning to put their son in day care until he was at least a year-and-a-half. Their game plan was that Riley's wife, Lily, who is a physician, would work three days a week with one of those days being Saturday. On the two weekdays Lily was at the clinic, Riley would work from home. They discussed hiring a nanny to look after their son down the line, but in the interim, Lily's mom was driving in from Sacramento to watch her grandson once a week. "It was a pretty good arrangement," she says.

Covid-19 disrupted child-care plans for many

Unfortunately, the couple was only able to put their plan into practice for a few weeks before the pandemic hit and the seven counties of the Bay Area collectively issued shelter-in-place orders in mid-March. Lily was furloughed, Riley was sent to work from home, and it was too risky to have Lily's mom watch their son. For about a month, both were home and splitting up parenting duties on a daily basis, but at the end of April, Lily was able to find a new job working two days a week, both of them weekdays for now. Riley's company allows fathers to take up to 12 weeks of paternity leave within the first year of his son's birth. "I haven't really taken any of it yet," Riley says, adding that he's saving it since he's able to work from home as needed for now. But with more of the child care falling on his shoulders, Riley says he's considering breaking up some of that time off to use when he needs to watch his son.

Lily and Riley Adams with their son on Mother's Day 2020.

On days when Lily is working, Riley blocks off time on his calendar to work when his son is napping. But in order to get his work done, he's getting up earlier and working later, sometimes even on the weekends so he doesn't fall behind. It's a routine that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. "It will be my new normal for the foreseeable future," Riley says, adding that at least now, people are understanding about having to juggle child care and work.

Pandemic hasn't really shifted the reasons why dads stay home