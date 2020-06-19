Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's 'frustrating' Americans are ignoring science amid coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Briefing room at the White House on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he is frustrated Americans aren't following recommended health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Clearly, we have not succeeded in getting the public as a whole, uniformly to respond in a way that is a sound scientific, public health and medical situation," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News Radio's Steven Portnoy. "And it's unfortunate. And it's frustrating."

The comments by Fauci came after coronavirus outbreaks in several states worsened this week. On Thursday, Arizona, Florida, California, South Carolina and Texas all set new records in daily cases of Covid-19. The virus has now sickened more than 2.1 million Americans and killed at least 118,435 since the first U.S. case was confirmed less than five months ago, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

It also comes as President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is expected to bring in thousands of people. The campaign is doing temperature checks and providing attendees with masks and hand sanitizer upon entry, but public health officials worry the event still isn't safe.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made similar comments earlier this month to members of Congress.