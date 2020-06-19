Facebook buys start-up in latest push to take on Apple and Google at street-level mapping

Facebook has acquired Swedish mapping start-up Mapillary as part of an effort to take on Apple and Google at mapping the world at ground level.

Founded in Malmo in 2013, Mapillary has built a street-level imagery platform that uses photos which have been uploaded by members of the public.

Computer vision software then determines what is in an image — such as road markings and traffic signs — and allows map builders to incorporate this data in their own maps.

Ultimately, Mapillary's street-level data could help Facebook to bolster the maps it offers through its platforms by making them more accurate.

The acquisition was announced on Mapillary's blog on Thursday by cofounder and CEO Jan Erik Solem, although the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"From day one of Mapillary, we have been committed to building a global street-level imagery platform that allows everyone to get the imagery and data they need to make better maps," wrote Solem. "With tens of thousands of contributors to our platform and with maps being improved with Mapillary data every single day, we're now taking the next big step on that journey."

He added: "Today, we're excited to share that Mapillary has joined Facebook to be part of their open mapping efforts."