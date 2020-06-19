Ford, Fiat Chrysler returning to pre-coronavirus production levels

Ford started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18, 2020 with new coronavirus safety protocols such as health assessments, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing.

Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler expect to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic production schedules at their U.S. plants on Monday.

The return of shifts, which were confirmed Friday, is a major milestone for the automakers as they attempt to meet consumer demand for profitable pickups and SUVs.

"We are pleased to be able to return to our normal operating pattern in the U.S. on Monday — which is sooner than expected — because our workforce and suppliers are able to support," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an emailed statement. "The safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority."

Ford shares were up about 2% Friday morning to $6.47. Fiat Chrysler stock was up 0.6% to $9.41.

Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley previously said the company plans to have its North American production back to pre-pandemic levels by July 6. He said the company continues to ramp-up operations in Mexico, where it has two assembly plants.