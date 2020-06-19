Here's how much you need to put in a 529 savings plan every month to send your kid to Stanford debt-free

Stanford graduates get the most out of their tuition money, according to research by CNBC.

It's easy to see why. Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the school's alumni include tech pioneers like Steve Ballmer, Larry Page and Reed Hastings to name a few.

Just getting your child into the school may help fast-track a successful career, but funding the degree will not be an easy task.

Stanford estimates it will cost students more than $78,000 to attend the school in the upcoming year. That includes fees, textbooks, and room and board. Those numbers will be even higher in the future.

CNBC ran the figures, and we can tell you how much money you would need to save in a 529 plan to send your child to Stanford. Check out this video for a full breakdown.

More from Invest in You:

How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year

Here's how much you need to put in a 529 savings plan every month to send your kid to Harvard debt-free

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.