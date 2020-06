Signage is displayed outside the idled Ford Motor Co. Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, March 23, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he sees reasons to be optimistic about Ford Motor Co. and other auto stocks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an incredible moment because we're in a recession. Classically, you're supposed to sell these stocks," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."