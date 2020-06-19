Juneteenth faces a difficult road to becoming a federal and possible market holiday

Formal recognition of Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is gaining traction in corporate America, with a growing number of businesses and states acknowledging the holiday. But the day faces a difficult road to becoming a federal holiday and a possibly even longer road to becoming a holiday for the financial markets, if history is any guide. Twitter, Target, Nike and the NFL are among the entities closing offices, giving employees a paid day off or providing holiday pay. JPMorgan Chase and PNC will close bank branches early. This week, the governors of Virginia and New York have announced their plans to put forth legislation to make it an official state holiday. A bipartisan group of legislators are working on bills to make it a federal holiday, including Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Rep. Sheila-Jackson Lee, both of Texas. Additionally, California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris says she will put forth similar legislation, along with Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Ed Markey, D-Mass. Widespread recognition of Juneteenth comes in the wake of nationwide protests against systemic racism following the deaths of several Black Americans at the hands of police, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks. The holiday itself, a portmanteau of "June" and "nineteenth," marks June 19, 1865, the day Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform slaves there that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The announcement came two years after the enactment of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and a couple months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's surrender. In the 155 years since, the day has evolved into a celebration of the abolishment of slavery, Black history and culture.

Becoming a federal holiday

Creating a federal holiday requires an act of Congress. Even those holidays only apply to federal employees and the District of Columbia, with states left to individually decide on their own legal holidays. Juneteenth has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980. It can take years and numerous efforts to create a federal holiday, as was the case with the nation's newest, commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. Proposals for this holiday began after King's assassination in 1968, but it wasn't until 1983 that Congress passed a bill, which President Ronald Reagan signed into law. Over the years, a number of legislative proposals have been put forth to create a Juneteenth federal holiday but all have fallen short. Recent presidents have acknowledged the day with statements and most states recognize Juneteenth as an official observance, at the very least. In a statement announcing his bill, Cornyn said, "As the list of black men and women killed by police officers in custody grows, the calls for action are getting louder and louder, as they must, and as they should."

Becoming a market holiday