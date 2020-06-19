Malala Yousafzai completes her Oxford degree, says now it's time for 'Netflix, reading and sleep'

Malala Yousafzai gestures while talking during a session at the Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 25, 2018 in Davos, eastern Switzerland

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has shared her "joy and gratitude" at finishing her degree at the U.K.'s University of Oxford.

Yousafzai tweeted Friday that she had completed her philosophy, politics and economics three-year degree at the prestigious British college.

She said: "I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

Yousafzai was pictured covered in food and confetti, a traditional celebration of Oxford University students finishing exams known as "trashing," along with another photo of her with her family and a graduation cake.

Yousafzai, 22, became the youngest person to receive a Nobel peace prize in 2014 at just 17-years-old, for her campaigning for girls' education rights in Pakistan. She was shot by the Taliban in 2012 on the bus home from school, in an attempted assassination.

Afterwards her family moved to the U.K. and following her recovery she continued to fight for girls' right to education.

Yousafzai and her father started the Malala Fund back in 2013 to help ensure girls get 12 years of "free, safe (and) quality education."

Tech giant Apple announced a partnership with the fund in 2018, expanding its financing to India and Latin America and offering secondary education for 100,000 girls.