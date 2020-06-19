NetEase turns to 'Harry Potter' and 'Lord of the Rings' games in global push after Hong Kong listing

NetEase Games logo is seen above the company's booth one day before the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Fresh off the back of its secondary listing in Hong Kong, Chinese gaming firm NetEase is aggressively pursuing international expansion using big name franchises to appeal to a global audience.

NetEase, China's second-largest gaming company behind Tencent, announced earlier this week it's developing a mobile game called "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War" based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic set in Middle Earth.

The game is another major collaboration between Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetEase after last year unveiling "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened."

Big name franchises and partnerships with major brand owners underscore one part of NetEase's global strategy.

"For NetEase, our globalization strategy is powered by strong in-house R&D capabilities, while partnerships with world-famous IP (intellectual property) powerhouses not only further enhance this strength, but also contribute to our ambition to deliver more popular titles in the global markets," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

For major brands, partnering with NetEase also allows them to monetize their franchises in China, one of the world's largest gaming market.