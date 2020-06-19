New directors at federal media agency have ties to anti-LGBT groups, fought pro-transgender policies

Michael Pack, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has appointed to the organization's board a person with ties to an anti-LGBT group and another who publicly bashed President Barack Obama's transgender policy.

The board of directors for these media organizations that are overseen by the USAGM have a say on who is selected to become leaders of the companies they represent. Their ties and previous remarks could give a preview into the way Michael Pack, the CEO of the agency, is remaking the federally funded news organization to fit a more conservative tone.

Democrats, including Sen. Robert Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, have voiced concern that these moves represent an attempt by Pack to destroy the USAGM.

The board moves come after Pack purged longtime board members and executives just weeks after officially becoming USAGM's new CEO. Trump himself has publicly taken aim at Voice of America, one of the news organizations overseen by the agency.

In statement released on Thursday, Pack appeared to defend his decision to remove longtime agency officials. The USAGM did not return a request for comment for this story.

Bethany Kozma, who is set to join the board of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the people added, is currently working with the United States Agency for International Development. She formerly worked in President George W. Bush's administration and has been an activist against pro-transgender policies.

Kozma once wrote an op-ed blasting Obama's policy that allowed transgender students to use restrooms that matched their gender identities. The Trump administration rescinded the proposal in 2017.

Jonathan Alexandre, according to people familiar with the matter who declined to be named as these decisions have yet to be made public, is expected to be a corporate board member for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and reportedly is on the board of Radio Free Asia. He is the senior counsel for government affairs at Liberty Counsel, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy group that fights for pro-Christian legal rights, Alexandre's LinkedIn profile says. Both Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia are entities of USAGM and they did not return requests for comment.

Liberty Counsel has often publicly taken a stance against pro-gay or transgender policies. There is no public record of Alexandre himself making similar comments.

Alexandre is also senior counsel for government affairs at Liberty Counsel Action, an associated 501(c)(4), that, according to their website, "advances religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, the family, responsible government, national security, and support for Israel at the federal, state, and local levels."