Op-ed: Three things everybody believes about entrepreneurs that are completely false

Close your eyes and imagine what the average founder of a startup is like. What types of people do you see? They're probably young, driven, technical geeks working with a group of friends to launch a company. They're likely modeled on some combination of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. That view of entrepreneurs is common. It's also completely wrong. First, consider age. Many people associate founding with youth. This is not just an amateur assumption, either. For example, Paul Graham, the founder of startup accelerator Y-Combinator, said in 2014 that "the cutoff in investors' heads is 32. After 32, they start to be a little skeptical." Though Graham emphasizes the importance of age, research actually demonstrates that success correlates with money, contacts and experience — in other words, with a founder's resources, not youth. While novice status might allow for the fresh perspective perhaps needed for innovative disruption, older founders often have the industry know-how, financial capital, and established networks that are vital to success.

If you're an introvert or carry around some self-doubt, don't let that stop you. Ethan Mollick Wharton professor

Not convinced yet? You may be surprised, then, by the findings of my Wharton colleague Daniel Kim, who, with Pierre Azoulay, Benjamin Jones and Javier Miranda, studied every founder in the United States. Their research demonstrates that, rather than being outliers, founders like Reed Hastings, who started Netflix at 37, and Arianna Huffington, who launched HuffPost at 55, actually straddle the norm. In fact, they pegged the average age of founders across industries at 42, with that average actually rising when it comes to fast-growth companies like Facebook and Microsoft. Successful founders of those fast-growth firms, the researchers found, tend to fall in the 45 to 59 range. Another common myth that comes from looking at successful founders of the past is that there is a single personality type for founders. The enduring prevalence of the Myers-Briggs "personality type" test, which scientists have demonstrated is meaningless, unfortunately underscores the pervasiveness of this myth. However, research tends to challenge these common associations between particular personality types and start-up success. Where studies have found provisional connections, the impact is rather small and requires a match between personality and the stage, nature, and approach of the business in question. This doesn't mean that personality has no impact on startups; for example, some research indicates that successful entrepreneurs may seek more control over their lives and may have more belief in their abilities than others. Nevertheless, these factors play only a small role, and they are not confined to a single personality type. In other words, if you're an introvert or carry around some self-doubt, don't let that stop you.

You shouldn't feel constrained by popular examples of startup founders — and you don't need to be a Harvard dropout launching a company with college friends to succeed. Ethan Mollick Wharton professor