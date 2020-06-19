Raymond James has stock picks for U-, V-, or W-shaped recoveries

An Uber Eats food delivery courier closes a bag with an order during a lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Kiev, Ukraine April 2, 2020.

The shape of the economic recovery from the coronavirus downturn is widely debated on Wall Street. The disparity in opinions might be a good reason know which stocks are best to own for each of the potential rebounds.

The possibility of a V-shaped recovery — a sharp fall in economic activity followed by a dramatic rise — has been a hot topic of debate since the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread business closures across the United States. Economists and pundits are suggesting everything from a "V" to a "W" to a "U"-shaped rebound. Even a Nike "swoosh" has been tossed around.

"The beginnings of a recovery from such deep levels is always going to look like a 'V', but unclear if this will ultimately turn into a 'square root' or a "W'," Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt said in a note to clients.

With economic data rapidly improving, Raymond James is now pricing in a "V"-shaped recovery. However, a longer recovery for earnings posses a risk that could derail that sharp upward comeback, added McCourt.

For this reason, Raymond James made a list of stocks to own for each of the possible outcomes.

