Singapore retailers are not hopeful that 'revenge shopping' after the lockdown can help bring back sales

Singapore on Friday eased restrictions further and reopened pockets of the economy that were suspended due to coronavirus — but retailers are not hopeful the move would do much to lift their already struggling businesses, according to an industry association.

The Southeast Asian economy has been badly hit as measures — both overseas and domestically — aimed at containing the spread of the virus halted much of global economic activity. Singapore's economy is expected to shrink by between 4% and 7% this year, according to the official forecast.

"Retailers are definitely facing significant financial stress during this period. Whether big or small, they're actually finding it really difficult to meet their financial obligations," Rose Tong, executive director of Singapore Retailers Association, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

"They're not very hopeful that business will be business as usual ... even after the first two weeks of euphoria shopping, or what we call revenge shopping," she said, adding that some retailers expect sales to drop by about 50% due to the weakening economy.

The country is one the worst-hit in Asia by the coronavirus outbreak, having reported more than 41,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to its health ministry. Over 90% of those cases were detected among migrant workers living in dormitories, official data showed. Those workers are mostly men from other Asian countries working in low-wage jobs.