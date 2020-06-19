What to watch today: Stock futures higher as Wall Street looks to build on week's gains

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock index futures indicated a higher open, as Wall Street looks to add to the week's gains in the final trading session. Dow futures were up about 300 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on pace for their fourth positive week in five. Through Thursday's close, the Dow is up 1.9%, the S&P 500 is up 2.4% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is more than 3% positive. (CNBC)



* Oil prices inch up on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery (Reuters) Today's economic calendar is light. The U.S. account balance for the first quarter is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slew of U.S. Fed officials are making public appearances. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is due to speak at 10:15 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles is also due to address a video audience at 12 p.m. Shortly after, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, will take part in a discussion on building a resilient workforce during the Covid-19 era.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), the two biggest e-commerce players in China, handled $136.51 billion of sales through their platforms during one of the country's biggest shopping events. It took place Thursday and was being watched for indications of how strong the consumer is in the world's second-largest economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. DraftKings (DKNG) announced it would price its upcoming offering of Class A common stock at $40.00 per share. The daily fantasy sports company and bookmaker will sell 24 million shares, putting the offering size at $1.6 billion. Shares of DraftKings closed Thursday's session at $40.84. Spotify (SPOT) shares are higher in premarket trading, following Thursday's more-than-12% surge on additional news about deals involving the audio streaming service. In addition to its reported podcast deal with Kim Kardashian West, Spotify announced a new exclusive partnership with DC and Warner Bros. to produce and distribute a slate of narrative scripted podcasts featuring popular comic book characters. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is planning to open most of its theaters by July 24, according to reports. The stock was up nearly 8% in overnight trading to just over $6 each, building on Thursday's gain of more than 3%. AMC was forced to close all of its locations in the U.S. amid the pandemic. Shares of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) were up more than 8% in the premarket following a report from the Wall Street Journal that Marathon was in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas stations. Marathon had initially pursued a sale that fell apart early on in the coronavirus pandemic. Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) was trading down nearly 3% overnight following the gun maker's after-the-bell earnings release. It posted revenue of $233.6 million, which was above FactSet estimates. The company also provided an update on its spin-off efforts that would create two separate publicly traded companies, one for its firearm business and another for its outdoor products and accessories business.

