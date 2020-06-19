Trump threatens 'protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes' the day before his Tulsa rally

Nicholas Winford (L) debates a group of Trump supporters on the racial policies of U.S. President Donald Trump outside the BOK Center June 18, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

President Donald Trump warned Friday that anyone coming to Oklahoma to protest against his campaign rally in Tulsa "will not be treated" like they have been in other areas of the country.

"It will be a much different scene!" Trump said in a tweet.

The president's threat, which lumped protesters in with "anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes," came a day before he plans to return to the campaign trail with a massive in-person rally. The gatherings, once a hallmark of Trump's campaign style, have not been held for months out of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

The kickoff event to reboot Trump's reelection campaign has been hugely controversial. Public health experts – even some within the Trump administration, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci – have warned that the event could spread the deadly disease.

The rally, which comes amid a nationwide protest movement against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, is also expected to draw virtual and in-person opposition from activists and demonstrators.

Trump has criticized leaders in New York, Minneapolis and Seattle for their handling of the protests. The president has taken an aggressive "law and order" stance against the demonstrations, at times blurring the distinction between the thousands of peaceful participants and those who have committed acts of violence or theft during the events.

The city of Tulsa announced a 10 p.m. curfew that will take effect on Friday and Saturday night, The Washington Post reported. The last-minute step was taken after local law enforcement informed the city's mayor that people from violence-causing groups were traveling to Tulsa to foment unrest around Trump's rally, according to the Post.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, told reporters Wednesday that "any rational person looking at any large grouping of people would have concerns about this weekend."

The White House declined to comment on Trump's tweet.

The rally was originally scheduled for Friday. But Trump changed the date after facing criticism for planning a rally on Juneteenth — a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. — and hosting it in a city that saw a historic and deadly race riot.

The president has been eager to get out of the White House, where he has spent most of the last three months as the government worked to combat the pandemic.

Trump tweeted later Friday morning that "big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa," adding that his campaign "starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!"

The Trump campaign said attendees will receive temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer before entering the BOK Center arena in Tulsa, which holds more than 19,000 people.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.