Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds his final daily press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his final daily news conference Friday as the state moves forward with its reopening plans.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced Friday would be his last daily news briefing and that he will only hold future briefings when necessary. The state has slowly reopened for business in phases. New York City is set to begin its phase two reopening on Monday, which would allow for in-store retail, hair salons, barbershops and some office spaces to reopen with modifications.

Cuomo said on Thursday that he's considering imposing a quarantine order on travelers arriving to New York from states like Florida where coronavirus cases have spiked. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mandated through an executive order in late March that travelers arriving in Florida from the New York tri-state area self-isolate for 14 days.

The Covid-19 outbreak has since eased in New York but has shown signs of accelerating in Florida.

"I haven't made a decision yet, but I have had experts advise me of that. It is a real concern," Cuomo said when asked about whether he'd consider imposing some sort of quarantine measure or taking health precautions at airports where travel has increased.

The coronavirus has infected more than 385,700 people in New York and more than 2.19 million people in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

