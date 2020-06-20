People are starting to ask their friends to take Covid-19 tests before hanging out

Dennis Yun, right, recently hosted a Memorial Day barbecue where guests had their temperatures taken and took Covid-19 antibody tests before they were allowed in.

As more locations around the U.S. re-open, people are starting plan social events again.

But for some, these gatherings include new precautions to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

In Los Angeles, Jay Prasad and his roommate Dennis Yun, who is a physiican, recently hosted a Memorial Day barbecue. Before guests could enter, Yun administered a Covid-19 antibody finger-prick test, then made them wait ten minutes for the results. Antibody tests typically register positive if a person has been exposed to the disease, even if they didn't show symptoms.

Prasad and Yun also used an infrared forehead thermometer to check if any guests had a fever, a common symptom of Covid-19. Although no guests tested positive for antibodies or showed signs of a fever, Prasad said he and his roommates were prepared to turn people away if they had.

"That's just the smart thing to do, and I don't think we know anybody who would've objected to it," Prasad said.

Additionally, Prasad handed out face masks from NxtStop, a direct-to-consumer clothing brand that he invested in. Although the barbecue was a mostly outdoor event, guests were asked to wear the masks while inside.

"We got some sense of return to normalcy," Prasad said. "At least this was a path toward how that might happen."