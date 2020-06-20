Here's how much prize money will be awarded at the 2020 Belmont Stakes

It's been an unprecedented year in sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, with leagues suspended and events canceled. But sports are gradually coming back: The 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes, originally scheduled for June 6, will take place Saturday, June 20 at Belmont Park in New York.

Traditionally the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be the first race this year for the first time in history. The Kentucky Derby, usually held on the first Saturday in May, has been rescheduled for September 5, and the new date for the Preakness Stakes, which normally takes place on the third Saturday in May, is October 3.

A few other adjustments have been made for the 2020 edition of the Belmont Stakes: There will be no spectators, the 10 horses competing will race a shorter distance (1⅛ miles instead of the traditional 1½ miles) and the purse is significantly smaller.

A total of $1 million in prize money is up for grabs, down from the $1.5 million offered last year.

Last year, the winner received $800,000, or 53.3% of the total $1.5 million purse. That means this year's winner can expect to take home about $530,000.

The winner's money is split between the owner, trainer and jockey. The jockey typically gets around 10%, so last year's winning jockey — Joel Rosario, who guided Sir Winston to victory — earned $80,000.

The winning jockey's earnings gets shaved down about 30% after paying their agent and valet (the person who gets the jockey's gear in place). Plus, they'll owe taxes.

Coverage of the 2020 Belmont Stakes begins on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC. Post time will be at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

