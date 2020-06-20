These stocks are best positioned for the 'megatrends' caused by Covid-19, UBS says

A worker pushes Amazon.com Inc. packages in front of a FedEx Corp. delivery truck in New York.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The post-pandemic investing world will be dominated by "megatrends" that separate winners and losers, according to UBS.

Those trends, made up of the acceleration of existing patterns and some new themes, include shifts "from Globalisation to Stasis" and "from Hypercapitalism to Higher Taxes," the bank said in a note to clients.

"The lessons consumers, businesses and governments learn, as they live through an eight-standard-deviation growth event, will very likely stick," the note said.