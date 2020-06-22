China has a 15-year plan to shape the future of tech. But some call it hype

Chinese President Xi Jinping Aris Messinis | Pool | Reuters

A major plan that will form part of China's global technology push has been dubbed as hype and will face a number of challenges, a technology industry body told CNBC. China Standards 2035 is an ambitious 15-year blueprint that Beijing is expected to release this year. It will lay out China's plans to set the global standards for the next-generation of technologies. Standards have been crucial for the development of technologies we use today such as 4G mobile networks or Wi-Fi. They are technical specifications that not only outline how technologies work but also interoperability. Standards are part of the reason why you can go abroad and still use mobile networks. Typically, the development of standards have been dominated by U.S. and European companies and experts. But with China Standards 2035, Beijing is pushing domestic firms and experts to be part of the global effort to set standards for next-generation technologies. "This is an ambition to set the rules for the future world, especially the technological rules as we enter into a new technological era. China Standards 2035 is the industrial plan that operationalizes this strategy," Emily de La Bruyere, co-founder of consultancy Horizon Advisory, told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" podcast.

And what would be the significance of that? "The short answer is we have a world operating according to Chinese rules and those rules hold in both the virtual and real domains," Bruyere explained. "What that means is China has this inherent industrial competitive advantage. It also has an inherent information advantage, which both mean Beijing is able to collect better information on the world with security and with commercial implications, but also that it's able to shape that information." China's State Council did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC.

'Game day pep talk'