Coronavirus hot spots shouldn't wreck the recovery, market bull Jim Paulsen says

Market bull Jim Paulsen believes coronavirus hot spots across the country won't wreck the recovery.

According to the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist, new cases won't widely impact the economic reopenings.

"At the same time those are having hot spots, New York is being brought back online," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "The economic reports are going to continue to improve, and hot spots are going to affect not whether the economy grows or not, but whether it grows faster or slower."

Despite his optimism, Paulsen warns the coronavirus risk isn't going away anytime soon. He contends investors will have to cope with flare-ups until there's a vaccine.

"When we get headlines, there will be reaction to it. It could create pullbacks or corrections along the way," Paulsen said.

But Paulsen isn't backing away from his forecast, which includes the possibility stocks could hit fresh record highs this year.

He lists three things boding well for markets right now: Widespread investor angst, the Federal Reserve's unprecedented policy push to ease the virus fallout and a recession that's likely already over.