The Charging Bull, sometimes referred to as the Wall Street Bull, a bronze sculpture in the Financial District of Manhattan with a facemask in New York May 19, 2020.

One of the most bearish strategists on Wall Street now says the S&P 500 will climb higher before the end of the year.

Credit Suisse's Jonathan Golub previously was tied for the lowest year-end S&P 500 target in the CNBC Market Strategist Survey. He raised his target on Monday after a rapid rally over the past three months blew past his previous target.