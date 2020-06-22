Cramer says a national mask mandate from Washington is critical to a business travel comeback

A national mask mandate is critical for the large-scale resumption of business travel during the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC's Jim Cramer argued Monday.

"Unless everyone wears masks and there's a unified decision from Washington that everyone must wear a mask, I think ... corporate travel is just not going to come back the way people think," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Cramer said he believes businesses may be hesitant to welcome into their offices a person, or group of people, who just flew from a city where it's possible people weren't wearing a mask. "It's just too dangerous."

To avoid those complications, businesses may stick with video conferencing on such services as Zoom and Cisco's Webex as long as they remains popular, the "Mad Money" host said. "If you can use Zoom or Webex to get the deal done, and everyone else is using Webex, it means your competition is the same."

Cramer's comments Monday came after Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Axios that a national mask mandate would boost the company's ability to enforce its own policy.

"If the government were to mandate it, I think that would help," Bastian said in an interview that's set to run Monday night on "Axios on HBO." "Because if the government were to mandate it, then you can enforce it."

Delta, like all major U.S. airlines, requires a mask on board.

On Delta's website about its mask policy, the company said those who choose not to comply with this or other safety requirements risk future flight privileges with Delta.

American Airlines last week temporarily banned a customer who was removed from a flight in New York for refusing to wear a face mask on the plane.

Airlines were decimated by the Covid-19 outbreak due to stay-at-home mandates and other restrictions on travel. But as states relax restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus, travel has started to pick back up — albeit still far below last year's figures.

On Sunday, 590,456 went through TSA checkpoints, according to the agency's data, compared to over 2.7 million a year ago before the outbreak. Sunday's checkpoint numbers were the highest since March 20, when 593,167 went through security. Some days in April saw less than 100,000 people go through security, TSA data shows.