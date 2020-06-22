Recession and recovery stocks are working, but the trend is not sustainable, Jim Cramer says

Wall Street players are divided between two investment themes as investors try to gauge which way the coronavirus response and economic recovery is headed, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

The optimistic and pessimistic investors are placing opposite bets in the market, explaining why both the recession and recovery stocks both carried the market higher, the "Mad Money" host said after the market close.

"Because I don't know is why I prefer a barbell, where I pick some recovery plays — like Disney — and I pick some Covid plays," the "Mad Money" host said. "Maybe that's why all these stocks can rally at the same time, because someone has got to be wrong."

The Dow Jones rose about 153 points, or 0.59%, to a 26,024.96, the S&P 500 lifted 0.65% to 3,117.86 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.11% alongside reports that coronavirus infections are rising.

"This was a day when both the recession stocks and the recovery stocks worked, and long-term that's just not sustainable," Cramer said. "Sooner or later, someone, one of these two groups, has to be wrong."