LA International Airport to trial passenger thermal screening amid coronavirus concerns

A police car is parked outside Tom Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles International Airport will start piloting thermal scanning of passengers on Tuesday, a trial that aims to identify passengers with fevers, a symptom of Covid-19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

The trial is voluntary and will last at least two months, an airport spokesman said. It includes thermal scanners at Tom Bradley Terminal, which has a high number of international flights.

The pilot program is the latest effort by the aviation industry to ease concerns about coronavirus, which has devastated air travel demand and pushed airlines to their first losses in years.

More than 88 million travelers passed through Los Angeles International Airport last year, making it the world's third-busiest airport after Atlanta and Beijing, according to Airports Council International.