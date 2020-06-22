Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Walmart, Peloton, Gap, Marriott & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Cowen raised its price target on the stock and said the company should continue to benefit from the work-from-home environment as well as the upcoming 5G upgrade cycle.
"We remain bullish on Apple's stock and view it as a defensive name with a stock multiple-enhancing Services segment that continues to benefit from the work from home & distance learning environment, & a cash flow generating iPhone business that should accelerate as we enter a 5G upgrade cycle."
Stifel raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said it's bullish on the company's long-term opportunity.
"As we near the end of the June quarter, we are incrementally positive on Peloton's current momentum and long-term opportunity as the leader in the rapidly growing connected fitness category. Shifting consumer behavior, gym closures / social contact avoidance, and steady demand from word-of-mouth have the potential to fuel multiple quarters of holiday-like demand in our view while also pulling forward the margin expansion path by two to three years in our expectations."